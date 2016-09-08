FlipBuilder's Flip PDF-- Dynamic PDF Brochures Maker for Content Marketing

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/08/2016 --The FlipBuilder brochures maker is one of the recent introductions in the market. Based on its operations, it serves as one of the best tools for content marketing. The free brochures maker—Flip PDF by FlipBuilder allows people to convert PDF files into interactive publications. The dynamic context of its workings makes it possible for anyone (without coding knowledge or special technical skills) to use.



The process of content marketing has broken into higher frontiers with the introduction of FlipBuilder's PDF brochures maker. The many years of research by FlipBuilder's has resulted in the development of this powerful business tool. Digital publishers with the aid of this product can provide excellent reading experience for their prospects with top class multimedia content.



This tool uses HTML5 technology to create interactive content solutions that attract people's attention. It gives users the advantage of converting their PDF business brochures into animated online publications that can engage and entertain readers of all ages. This will lead to greater buy-ins to the ideals of these businesses.



With the use of green publishing, companies can stand out from the competition and promote their goods and services. Flip PDF gives a well-rounded solution to the contemporary content marketer. Online digital brochures do not need paper or ink so this gives the content marketer a cheap and eco-friendly alternative to printed brochures. Also, the digital publications can be designed to fit into a mobile friendly format; so that every reader can access its content through their mobile device.



Furthermore, the digital publications can be shared on the most popular social media sites like LinkedIn, Facebook, Pinterest, Google+, Twitter and more to reach a wider audience.



The Senior Software Development Engineer of FlipBuilder, Sam Huang, states that ''this product would play a huge role in facilitating the workings of online marketers. It would help them promote their products and services." He further reiterated that it is an effective content marketing strategy that would help businesses to break into new leagues.



The brochures maker Flip PDF is set to help people access multi-faceted solutions in digital publishing.



About FlipBuilder

FlipBuilder is committed to creating dynamic digital publishing software. They help companies present their PDF based Magazines, Catalogues and Brochures into powerful interactive publications.