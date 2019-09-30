FlipBuilder's Flip PDF Is Now Available for Designing Digital Yearbooks

HongKong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/30/2019 --FlipBuilder is now offering a free digital yearbook maker for creating animated digital school yearbooks. The software contains unlimited features that help to design fully customized yearbooks. Users can add custom backgrounds, toolbars, logos, and URLs to their yearbooks to make them look more personalized. Schools can make their digital yearbooks livelier by involving all the people in their production process.



FlipBuilder ensures that users have access to all the tools and features they need to design stunning digital yearbooks. All the people can contribute to the memories, emotions, and personality to make the yearbooks interactive and engaging. FlipBuilder utilizes its technical and design teams to develop features such as videos, animated photos, audio, and more to help users enrich their projects. FlipBuilder is dedicated to making sure that its clients have an enjoyable designing experience when creating their yearbooks.



"We have provided our clients with intuitive software products for many years," said Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipBuilder. "And we have made it our priority to continue developing innovative software that gives them the convenience to design their desired publications. Our animated digital yearbook maker ensures high-end features that offer users the confidence to create dynamic digital yearbooks."



With FlipBuilder's yearbook maker, users can design colorful yearbooks they want and publish to the company's cloud platform or embed them into their websites. Since they are designed with page flipping effects, readers can easily access specific pages of the yearbook using beautiful bookmarks. Once created, the yearbooks are also easy to share with friends and acquaintances through social media.



FlipBuilder offers a variety of software products that suit every project designed by its clients. Its products are intended to provide benefits that are geared towards its customers' goals. The company has robust knowledge and customer support systems that address clients' queries and concerns. FlipBuilder has become a great resource that delivers turnkey solutions which help to foster the growth of their clients' business. Most clients rely on the company's products to establish and build their customer base online.



About FlipBuilder

FlipBuilder is one of the leading software development companies in China. The company offers excellent software products to help enterprises and marketers improve their strategies while maintaining loyal and attracting new clients. Users can create customized publications to suit their needs. For more information, please visit http://www.flipbuilder.com/.