FlipBuilder's Flip PDF Revealed as 2018's Most Popular Catalog Maker

Only four months into 2018, FlipBuilder's Flip PDF has already established itself as the premiere catalog maker available. Free to download, it enables anyone to publish interactive content that can be distributed and shared online and to multiple devices.



"We're excited to announce that Flip PDF has become the most popular catalog maker in 2018," said Alan Chen, designer of FlipBuilder.



One of the most popular features is the ability of Flip PDF to create catalogs that emulate the physical act of flipping a page. Despite the popularity of electronic readers, individuals still enjoy the sensation of flipping a page and the software caters to that psychological desire. The software can be used to create HTML5 catalogs in 10 minutes or less.



There's no coding or technical knowledge required to use Flip PDF. Individuals can convert a single PDF or make batch conversions of publications that can be viewed online and off without the need to download or install any additional software or apps. The digital publications can be viewed on multiple devices that include desktops and laptops, along with tablets and phones utilizing Android and iOS operating systems.



Highly versatile, individuals can utilize the included templates or create their publication from scratch. Publishers can include a variety of content encompassing links, animations and sounds to enhance their catalogs and other publications. Content can be shared via social media, email and webpages. Publications can also be saved to flash drives, CDs and DVDs as promotional products or demonstrations.



The many capabilities for Flip PDF make it a beneficial tool for reaching a worldwide audience for brand building. Company logos can be incorporated and the software excels as a catalog maker to display everything from jewelry and fashions to household items. A variety of plugins can be used to create a completely immersive experience for viewers, and publishers can download resources encompassing 200 scenes, 400 themes and 700 backgrounds.



Flip PDF by FlipBuilder is the number one catalog maker worldwide and its extreme versatility makes it equally efficient for creating catalogs. The integration of Google Analytics provides publishers with automatic tracking to monitor each publication's statistics and performance to increase effectiveness.



About FlipBuilder

FlipBuilder is dedicated to making the best products possible. From design to delivery, It focuses on simplicity in use and power in function. Its range of applications includes tools for converting almost any kind of document to elegant flip books.



For more information, please visit http://www.flipbuilder.com/.