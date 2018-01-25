FlipBuilder's Flip PDF Ventures Into Making Ordinary, Extraordinary

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/25/2018 --FlipBuilder is excited to announce one more gem of a product amongst its array of other amazing products. The product is Flip PDF software that converts a simple looking PDF file to a more attractive Flash and HTML5 PDF flipbook that can be accessed on any device (iPad, iPhone, Android). The complete idea is to provide a user friendly and easy to read experience for all the readers.



Flip PDF is the PDF flip book maker software that creates amazing visual effects to make the PDF file look more attractive with a page flipping effect giving the vibe of a physical notebook. With Flip PDF, one can easily create one's own brochures, digital magazines, etc without the constant minimizing of pages to go to the next page. It's just at a flip that the readers can experience the simple joy of reading.



Flip PDF does not require any tech suaveness or deep knowledge of technology to operate it. It just requires three simple steps before one can enjoy its service. Constant worry about the software consuming too much space on your device should not bother you anymore. It has an online version as well. The flipbook that is created can be published to the Web, sent via email, burnt onto a CD/DVD or a USB flash drive, distributed on devices for exhibition or presentations.



Flip PDF thus promises its readers an amazing reading experience with a page flip effect for mobiles without the need for strenuous staring. Chief Engineer, Ferni Huang is delighted to share this amazing product with the masses to give every reader the joy of reading and creating that they deserve. Also, don't miss on a special feature - users can track the readers via Google Analytics!



About FlipBuilder

FlipBuilder is an innovative and professional digital publishing software developer devoted to offering the best solutions for converting static PDF files, or any other kind of files into beautiful online flipbooks. In short, FlipBuilder offers an innovative and revolutionary way to display PDF-based magazine, album, newsletter, yearbook, etc., online.



For more, please go to http://www.flipbuilder.com/flip-pdf/.