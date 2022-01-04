FlipBuilder's Free Brochure Maker Software Converts PDF to Flipbook Easily

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/04/2022 --FlipBuilder has made flipbook designing a fun and creative venture for users. They don't need design skills to produce compelling publications. All users need is their creativity and the abundant tools from this free brochure maker software to create flipbooks online.



"Users are given this wonderful advantage using this free brochure maker software called Flip PDF Plus Pro where they can edit their flipbooks until they are fully happy and satisfied with the final designed flipbook," says Ivan Leung, the CTO of FlipBuilder. Flip PDF Plus Pro contains a numerable of accessible templates that users can choose from. Users are also able to choose their own theme, background, scene, and plugins for their flipbooks while also given the option to customize flipbooks according to their brand's image.



FlipBuilder's free brochure maker software comes with Google Analytics capabilities for tracking project performance. All that needed is to link the publications to Google Analytics to allow tracking, which is done automatically by the search engine. Google measures key metrics including page views, traffic, duration, bounce rates, and events for each publication page. It then produces customized reports to help users understand customer behavior and improve their marketing effectiveness.



In addition, Flip PDF Plus Pro features the voice assistant function which adds a layer of engagement for presentations in meetings, books, and more. This free brochure maker software is available for download for both Win and Mac. Moreover, users can create their flipbooks on iPad, iPhone, Android devices, and desktop. And on top of that, the HTML5 output format makes the viewing experience of the flipbooks a marvelous spectacle no matter what device is being used.



To learn more on how converting PDF to flipbook is done professionally, please visit FlipBuilder.



About FlipBuilder

FlipBuilder provides a quick and easy way to convert PDF to flipbook. This amazing and advanced platform makes it easy for anyone to create stunning flipbooks of their choosing. Users can publish it to the web, send it via email, and even distribute it on phones and computers without paying anything.