FlipBuilder's Free eBook Software Has Created a New Buzz in the Market

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/16/2018 --The users can convert their boring PDF files into interactive eBooks to attract readers. The free eBook software, launched by FlipBuilder, makes the work easier. It consists of many versatile features that make the reading of contents easier. Many companies and individuals are opting for this software since it does not require any technical knowledge.



According to Alan Chen, designer of FlipBuilder, "The use of this software has increased to manifold since marketers are opting for it to engage numerous consumers. It is powerful, cost-effective and innovative. The marketers do not have to spend much money to create eBooks."



The free eBook software has created a new buzz in the market with some of its great features.



- Get Enhanced eBooks: The marketers can apply page effects, animations, multimedia effects, etc. With the help of Flip PDF, the users can get their eBooks better. Furthermore, they can add music, links, videos and images into eBooks.



- Provide Realistic Touch: The users who are not technically sound can still create the eBook. Flip PDF does not require any kind of coding because the PDF files can be converted into an eBook with just one click. It also provides a realistic page turning effect.



- Support Online Publishing: It supports the online publishing and sharing of the eBook with the consumers. They can share it with the target customers through social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter. The users can read it on the go while using the IOS or Android devices.



- Track Consumer's Performance: If the publishers possess the tracking code of Google Analytics, they can track the customer's preference. Flip PDF is Google Analytics friendly. This will motivate the users to create more amazing eBooks.



The businesses or individuals can create out of the box advertising medium and opt for the eBooks. Furthermore, they can download free eBook software from the site.



About FlipBuilder

FlipBuilder develops seamless software for the creation of eBooks or converting the PDF files into engaging eBooks. Their software is easy to use and effective. For more information, reach out to them through http://www.flipbuilder.com/.