FlipBuilder's Free Pamphlet Making Software Helps Users Create Impressive Pamphlets

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/20/2019 --Digital pamphlets are known to enhance businesses, boost sales, build and promote brand awareness. There are known outstanding features that can contribute to successful and impressive pamphlets such as attractive covers and headlines that help attract good impression to viewers and readers. Top quality images and comfortable designs can help the audience read and understand the information and message conveyed.



FlipBuilder's free pamphlet making software allows users to create impressive pamphlets. This free pamphlet making software provides the flexibility needed to design pamphlets based on pre-made templates and enrich contents with remarkable media elements. This software even allows users to publish their pamphlets in many different formats.



This free pamphlet making software features customized cover styles. By using it, users get the options of designing the covers of their pamphlets. They can add more improved cover effects to make pamphlets more realistic or select the type of bookbinding that will give their pamphlets more beautiful and impressive pamphlet looks.



Individuals can also use and take advantage of assistant integration option empowering users to insert audio in every page of the pamphlet. The audio file can be made based on the text to speech function that can turn texts to audio. Users can also import the existing audio files directly from the computer. Characters also can be added to speak synchronized texts.



In case the pamphlets are published to the cloud of this FlipBuilder's free pamphlet making software, users will receive a code to embed the pamphlets to their sites. No in-depth knowledge and technical skills needed, users of this free pamphlet making software can simply copy and paste the codes given to display their pamphlets as full documents on their sites.



About FlipBuilder

FlipBuilder is an innovative online platform for digital publishing delivering the best solutions that ensure successful and incredible pamphlets. FlipBuilder offers its free pamphlet making software that makes the process of making and designing pamphlets a lot easier. Individuals can also save more money since this software can be used for free. For more information, please feel free to check out http://www.flipbuilder.com/.