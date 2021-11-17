FlipBuilder's New Software Helps Corporates to Convert PDF to Flipbook

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/17/2021 --FlipBuilder launched a new software tool with powerful features to convert PDF to flipbook. Known as Flip PDF Plus Corp, this software has some of the best features packed in a single tool. It is ideal for corporate establishments that need to collaborate on projects with minimal effort. Users will have access to a whole load of enticing perks, including a full year's cloud hosting, ten license codes, and much more.



The Flip PDF Plus Corp is here to stay. This is a relief for businesses that have been spending heftily on digital catalogs, newsletters, magazines, reports, and brochures from third-party designers. Now they will rest easy as they have the power to design their own creations from the comfort of their offices. It comes with ten license codes, which is a big boost to teams. They can convert PDF to flipbook and collaborate seamlessly to ensure customized, highly responsive page flipping publications.



"This software is going to transform the way businesses present their values to people," says Femi Huang, the chief engineer of FlipBuilder. "Besides empowering them to convert PDF to flipbook, it offers them more innovative ways to present their publications to the audience. We are offering them a tool with unmatched features and endless possibilities to explore."



FlipBuilder has been generous with this new offering. Besides providing rich features, enterprises get to convert PDF to flipbook and host up to 1,000 publications in the cloud for an entire year – all for free. The FlipBuilder upload service lets them upload their creations without FTP or any other upload tool. They'll manage the distribution process effortlessly from the cloud, enabling viewers to access them online via browsers, social platforms, and personal devices like laptops, PCs, and smart devices. There's a lot one can do with this free premium account.



Designing stunning digital page flipping books in Flip PDF Plus Corp is going to be a breeze for many. Its incredible eBook creator is pretty powerful. It has the option of publishing projects directly to its FTP servers. This tool definitely packs a punch on the feature set. Not only will users convert PDF to flipbooks, they'll also have many ways to enhance the creations.



To grab more details, visit FlipBuilder.



About FlipBuilder

FlipBuilder never disappoints when it comes to cutting-edge digital publishing software. Every time it launches new software, it becomes a success for all who use them. Its products are innovative and reliable.