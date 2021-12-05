FlipBuilder's New Software Helps Create Flipbook from PDF Effortlessly

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/05/2021 --FlipBuilder is quite excited to launch its latest software Flip PDF Plus Pro which offers several advanced features for users. The software is designed to create flipbook from PDF in a professional and convenient way. With the latest software, users can convert brochures, catalogs, and PDF magazines into interactive eBooks. These eBooks can be conveniently viewed, shared as well as distributed on mobile, social media platforms, and the web.



Ivan Leung, the CTO of FlipBuilder mentions that customer convenience is always a priority for FlipBuilder. "We are quite excited with the latest addition and believe that this software will make it simple and convenient for publishers to create responsive magazines or eBooks from PDF documents."



It will be easy to create flipbook from PDF with Flip PDF Plus Pro – as it can be done in a few simple steps. Users are able to create eBooks that are rich in audio, links, and videos. If designing is a problem, there are many pre-designed backgrounds and templates available.



Flip PDF Plus Pro is suitable for Mac & Windows too. It is loaded with advanced features and a multimedia editor. Ensuring that the products are user-friendly, these are all mobile-friendly and can reach audiences on different devices. Users are able to easily create page-turning books that can be easily displayed on any device – desktops, Android devices, iPhone, or iPad.



Digital brochures or catalogs can be customized for interactive reading, ensuring the immediate engagement of readers. It is easy to add multimedia in the form of YouTube videos, add images, phone numbers, and even hyperlinks. Once created, eBooks and PDF can be easily uploaded and embedded on the website.



To know more about the software, or know how to create flipBook from PDF, please visit FlipBuilder.



About FlipBuilder

FlipBuilder is a renowned digital publishing software developer. It is known for innovative and professional solutions while focusing on simplicity and convenience for the users. With its latest Flip PDF Plus Pro, users can easily create flipbook from PDF or convert any document into a digital one. With Flip PDF Plus Pro, the leading software developer ensures that users can uncover, explore, and engage new territories with their online creations.