FlipHTLM5 Emerges as the Best Digital Publishing Platform in 2017

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/17/2017 --Trusted by millions of users, FlipHTML5 is the best digital publishing platform for creating responsive CSS3 jQuery & HTML flipbooks from PDFs. Wonder Idea Technology Co. Ltd is the global digital publishing software development company that offers the free digital publishing platform to assist people to make interactive eBooks. FlipHTML5 can take PDFs or images and convert them into attractive and unique flipping books.



FlipHTML5 comes with an intuitive user interface that is easy to use. Everyone can get created with the use of designers' templates and there's no precise coding skill needed for creating the flipbook.



Key features of FlipHTML5:



- Extraordinary Personal Homepage – Create a unique personal homepage on FlipHTML5, which makes it simple and discover more publications.



- Bookcase – Collect all the digital publications in a good looking bookcase that can be embedded into one's own website. Plus, users can create as many bookcases as they like.



- Subscription – With FlipHTML5, readers have the freedom to subscribe to other publications and get new updates on a regular basis.



- Sharing – Share all digital publications on different social networks like Google+, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and more. It's so easy to distribute digital flipbook to more people.



- SEO Friendly – The flip book offers unique customized designs, page titles, keywords to show on the top of the search engines.



To sum up, FlipHTML5 has presented versatile featured digital publishing platform for those publishers to make their own professional flip page publication smoothly. In spite of several complexities, FlipHTML5 offers its clients with user-friendly, cost-efficient and high-quality digital publishing software. The company will continue to discover the latest technology and strive to do their utmost to enhance their applications.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 is a ground-breaking platform allowing international users to make interactive page flipping albums and books, which are rich in media. They are equipped with the skilled and talented team of designers who work to make the best software in the industry.



Further details about the company can be accessed at their website http://fliphtml5.com/.