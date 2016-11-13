FlipHTML5- A Digital Publishing Solution to Improve Efficiency and Productivity

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/13/2016 --FlipHTM5 is a digital publishing solution for online publishers to publish their magazines, brochures and catalogs and so on. This software is presented to users by a very talented team of FlipHTML5, whose CEO is Winston Zhang.



FlipHTML5 makes it possible for online publishers to publish their written material online for users to read. FlipHTML5 is brought to users by a hardworking team which is very glad to announce this software. FlipHTML5 is a platform for all the writers, bloggers and other users to create and publish their content online and be read by niche audience.



Basically this digital publishing solution provides its users good online services with its powerful features and functions. It offers best digital publishing services and solutions for magazines, brochures and catalogs. And not only this, these solutions will definitely help in standing out from their territory very easily.



FlipHTML5 is a user-friendly digital publishing solution that comes with a number of features to improve efficiency and productivity. Along with the reading convenience for the readers. Once users have published the book, they will receive the book's URL and QR code, which means that it can be easily accessible on browser or on their mobile phones.



The users should know that the flipbook content is totally SEO-friendly, which means their content can be easily found on various search engines. Not only this user can create stunning digital publications and also that it is mobile-friendly which means users can easily access it from their mobile phones and this feature surely attracts users who want everything on their fingertips. No wonder this is assumed as an online content publisher but know that if they want they can get their content published both online and offline. Remember! Just a click away!



To learn more about how FlipHTML5 digital publishing solution can improve efficiency and productivity, visit http://fliphtml5.com/



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 is a leading provider of feature-rich digital publishing solution that helps online publishers create and publish digital magazines, catalogs, brochures, annual reports and so on, serving any industry.