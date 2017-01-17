FlipHTML5, a JavaScript Flipbook Plugin Maker Brings a Boon to Public

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/17/2017 --FlipHTML5 announces that the JavaScript flipbook plugin maker is now available to easily embed the ready flipbooks into the websites without any special technical skilled required. Using this software, the users can easily create WordPress, Joomla and Drupal Plugins, install and run them on their websites.



JavaScript flipbook plugin maker comes with a bunch of amazing features that include book templates, beautiful themes, animation editor, and page editor, which gives users the opportunity to add video, audio, images, links, text, buttons, and photo slideshow to the flipbook to increase the readers' interest to their business. The software allows users to make their digital publications so interactive and engaging that they could keep customers coming again for more.



The ready publications can be read on all kind of mobile devices without the need to install any special software. They can work on all browsers and can be conveniently read offline. The cloud publishing platform enables users to share their digital publications online on all the popular social media networks, while JavaScript flipbook plugin maker allows them to place them on their official websites.



Anna Lee, Designer of FlipHTML5 states: "Our software can save businesses hundreds and even thousands of dollars. On one hand, they will save on graphic designer's job for creation of unique business related flipping books that can be made in a few minutes. On the other hand, they don't have to hire web developers to add that content into their websites."



FlipHTML5 company is a global leader in digital marketing solutions that provides private people and businesses with one-of-a-kind software that helps them easily and effectively create stunning flipping books, magazines, business brochures, presentation, and more.