FlipHTML5, a Leader in Digital Magazine Publishing, Merges Old and New Media in Content

Hone Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/27/2016 --FlipHTML5 - a leading technology provider of digital magazine publishing solutions – announces that it has made available a free version of its online magazine maker. The process of creating a flipbook begins with users first opening an account (free, Pro, Gold, Platinum or Enterprise) and logging into the site. From there, members are able to begin a new project. Members can then select from a variety of templates and themes in order to design their own highly specialized, interactive content. Finally, members are able to publish their book locally or upload it to FlipHTML5's online service. The digital magazines can also be distributed via social media and can be viewed on PC/MAC/PAD/ and Mobile devices.



According to Anna Lee, designer of FlipHTML5, "The online magazines can be read smoothly on mobile devices. For the readers, the comfortable page flipping reading made reading relax and interesting." A watermark is embossed on the free version whereas the paid version is watermark-free. Paid versions of FlipHTML5 include Pro, Gold, Platinum and Enterprise. With each version users are granted extra features such as increased pages per book and increased uploads. (Platinum and Enterprise versions users are allowed unlimited monthly uploads.)



FlipHTML5's magazine maker is currently being used by more than 50,000 publishers who see the necessity of merging the old media with new media in order to better connect with customers in the digital age. IBM, Pfizer, PepsiCo and Johnson Controls are just a few of the publishers that use FlipHTML5 as a way to promote their businesses and inform their customers.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5, which is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong, is a leading digital magazine publishing provider. The company's digital magazine publishing software turns every kinds of PDF documents into interactive digital presentations.



For more details about FlipHTML5 and whether it is a match for your marketing needs visit http://fliphtml5.com/.