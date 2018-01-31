FlipHTML5 - A New and Promising Online Brochure Maker Is out in the Market

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/31/2018 --FlipHTML5 was launched with the motive of putting an end to the struggles that people face when looking for an online brochure maker for creating and publishing brochures.



"We wanted to give individuals an online brochure maker that could help creating impressive online brochures which can be shared anywhere over the internet," says Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipHTML5.



The company promises that the online brochure maker is going to be an ideal medium for advertisers and marketers to produce the social media friendly online brochures. It also allows converting PDF files into flipping brochure. Additionally, the brochures can also be shared to social networks with FlipHTML5. Users can connect digital brochures with their audience via social media channels, including Facebook, Google +, LinkedIn, Twitter, etc. and directly drive traffic to their website.



For the people who are looking to boost their email marketing campaign, FlipHTML5 can be a game changer. It can help them convey the right message to the right audience at the right time. A business owner may create an engaging brochure containing a strong and engaging marketing material within it and email it to different audiences.



Since the role of SEO can't be ignored in the digital marketing, FlipHTML5 does not compromise on the same. The online brochure maker lets users develop SEO-friendly brochures along with images and videos.



A lot of thought and research has been put into this decision before bringing the launch of FlipHTML5. Therefore, most marketers are seeing it a smart practice to nurture a business.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 is an interactive and user-friendly online brochure publishing platform which allows users to create and publish responsive brochure anytime and anywhere. It appears to be a great way to enhance the reading experience and draw the attention of audience via attractive brochures.



For more information, please visit http://fliphtml5.com/.