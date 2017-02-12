FlipHTML5-- A Powerful Flipbook Tool for Education in the Modern Period

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/12/2017 --Here is the information about FlipHTML5 software that changes the old traditional course books to the digital content. FlipHTML5 flipbook tool for education is powerful enough to make the digital books last as longer as they are digitalized. It renews the online reading experiences and brings the innovative ways for content digestion.



FlipHTML5 flipbook tool for education provides the advanced technology to make the content interactive. The educators can easily convert PDF to flipping book and add the amazing features to make the content richer. To make the content easy to understand, educators can add the dynamic pictures to entertain the readers. The animation is also possible used to analyze the text and make the content more engaging.



In this modern period, sooner a time, these digital flipbooks will catch the attention of the readers. So that the students do not need to carry the heavy books and enjoy the class relax. And FlipHTML5 can not only enrich the content with videos, audios and flashes and more, but also helps to publish the digital flipbooks offline as CD/DVD/USB flash drives. It is environmental-friendly and cost less for that the paper books require to cut the trees to make papers, which in result is not good for the atmosphere.



This flipbook tool for education takes all kinds of factors into consideration. There is also a benefit that FlipHTML5 flip books have an option that content could be send as an email. Also, once publishing, the flipbooks can be easily shared with friends or school mates. What's more, it is smooth to read the flipbooks on mobile devices, such as the iPhone and Android phones.



