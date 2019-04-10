FlipHTML5 Allows for Book Reader Logo Creation Through the Page Flip Software

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/10/2019 --Businesses have a common goal of promoting their brand and products to increase sales and attract more revenue streams. Designing flipbooks is one of the most efficient ways enterprises can reach out to massive audiences and market their products. Flipbooks have revolutionized digital reading in a unique and interactive way. Thanks to the page flip software from FlipHTML5, digital content can be transformed into flipbooks with page-turning effect to engage readers and persuade them to purchase products. FlipHTML5 helps users design interactive flipbooks embedded with videos, animations, links, graphics and much more.



"Our page flip software enables users to create extraordinary personal homepages automatically and set up eye-catching banners to decorate the homepage and promote their brands, said Anna Lee, the Designer of FlipHTML5. This allows readers to find their flipbooks and easily identify with their brand. They can also collect all their digital flipbooks in a bookcase that is embedded into their websites to give readers an immersive reading experience. Readers can subscribe to their flipbooks and receive updates as they come. This means more marketing opportunities and a wider outreach for the users."



FlipHTML5 provides free pre-designed templates and beautiful themes that help to adorn the flipbooks. Users can easily customize their flipbook template styles and themes within a few minutes. The page and animation editors help to make flipbooks more interactive by allowing users to add animations, images, audio, photo slideshows, links, texts, functional buttons and videos in real time. This helps to engage readers with immersive digital experiences that will definitely convince them to purchase.



"Using our page flip software to create stunning flipbooks also enables users to have a custom domain for their flipbooks," continued Anna Lee. "They can set up their own brand logos, book reader logos and bookcase logos for the flipbooks. Their flipbooks will convey their brand information to readers in the way they want. And this is the opportunity users need to promote their work and get profit from selling ad space."



Flipbooks are user-friendly and give readers a wonderful page-flipping experience. FlipHTML5 offers users an easy and effective way to convert documents into captivating page-turning flipbooks that connect them with their audiences to ensure productive outcomes. They can create flipbooks in multiple formats which will enable them to publish them as ZIP, EXE, HTML for publishing to local and sharing with readers through the mail. Users can also create Joomla, Drupal and WordPress plugins and have them installed and run on their websites.



FlipHTML5 is a dynamic company that offers publishers the means to create digital flipbooks for marketing and educational purposes. The company also provides avenues for publishing and sharing flipbooks with readers online.