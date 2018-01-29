FlipHTML5 - An Indispensable Flipping Book Tool for Online Publishers Worldwide

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/29/2018 --According to Winston Zhang, the CEO of FlipHTML5, the company strives to assist publishers on multiple fronts including publication, sales and marketing. Each publisher is allowed to create and maintain a personal homepage dedicated to their enterprise. This feature is targeted at marketing your publications. The clientele of each publisher can subscribe to their personal pages so that they are continually updated about publication activity. Furthermore, the flipping book tool also facilitates marketing through social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram.



The flipping book tool can also double as an e-commerce facility for the books that are created and published on the site. Each publisher acts as the proprietor of a bookcase that displays all their products. The publications can be sold using the authentication feature according to Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipHTML5. Customers will be required to pay the cost of the book before they are given usage rights by the publisher. Publishers are assisted in their strategic planning by FlipHTML5. The patrons are furnished with data regarding the popularity of their wares and homepage access that can be used to focus on the target audience.



The most popular feature of FlipHTML5 seems to be the free hosting platform that is provided. Publishers who suffer from a lack of funds for a personal website are allowed to use one of the free domains on the FlipHTML5 cloud. Additionally, the products created on the site using the flipping book tool can be transferred onto a custom domain owned by the user for independent brand advertisement.



The flipping book tool facilitates the creation and publication of a multitude of wares including books, magazines and educational implements. The flipping book tool is a popular tool that can be used to customise the format of the publications in question. The interactive element offered by FlipHTML5 is exceedingly intricate. Publications can be embellished with a multitude of interactive elements such as pictures and videos to incite interest in readers. Publishers can also add notes and annotations to their books and magazine that can be viewed by the audience. Conscientious publishers can also make their content more popular using the search engine optimization that is offered by the flipping book tool.



Publishers who are looking to expand their online presence can learn more about these services by visiting http://fliphtml5.com/.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 specializes in wider research and development to provide users around the world with outstanding flipping book tools with the aim of helping them create digital publications in the easiest and quickest manner.