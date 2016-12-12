FlipHTML5 - An Inspired Flipbook Creator for Online Travel Marketing

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/12/2016 --FlipHTML5 has received higher rankings for its online travel marketing services. Marketers can now embed their inspired travel memories in form of flipbooks and can use them for promotions. With the latest online travel marketing software FlipHTML5, users can now promote their embedded travel videos, photos, music and much more anywhere in the world through simple and easy steps. The travel flipbooks can be embedded into their own websites as well as blogs to be promoted and shared with the world.



"If someone wants to expand his or her travel business or experience by doing successful online marketing, this is the right choice for them. This flipbook creator is designed for optimized travel promotion and sharing unlike any other in the world." Said Jackie Peng, the Customer Services of FlipHTML5.



The software is even more useful for the promoters and travel businesses as they can promote their travel business online with considerable ease. Travel agencies, tourism companies and travel guides can use this flipbook creator to create travel marketing plans, travel marketing budgets, travel guide flipbooks, digital flipbooks for tourists and other innovative flipbooks for the travelers around the world. In addition, magazines, brochures and newsletters can also be created for the tourists to gain their attention in the travelling industry.



Designed by the team of skilled professionals at FlipHTML5, the software is available on both Windows and MAC platforms for absolutely free download. In addition, it comes with pre-designed themes and templates for easy and fast flipbook creation. Also, the flipbook can be shared to the world via social networks, email and so on. The customized page flipping effects and unique multimedia flipbooks of FlipHTML5 have given a new meaning to the world of digital publications and this software is another addition to the elite family of digital publishing applications by the software giant.



For more information about FlipHTML5, please visit http://fliphtml5.com/



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 is a platform for interactive digital publishing like no other. It is headquartered in Hong Kong and is the leading supplier of customized digital publishing applications for all devices. Along with thousands of online publishing companies and millions of users, FlipHTML5 has powered more than 300 travel agencies and the number of downloads is constantly increasing worldwide.