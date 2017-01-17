FlipHTML5 Announced Flip Page Software for Windows to Global Start-Up

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/17/2017 --FlipHTML5, a leading publishing software development company which always keep up with changes in technology in the publishing industry, announced flip page software for Windows to global start-up. This HongKong located company helps the start-up to create the stunning content for marketing.



Due to the popularity of online books and magazines, businesses prefer creating flip books for promoting their business. If someone is looking for one of the fastest and easiest ways to promote his business, FlipHTML5 flip page software will be the best choice.



FlipHTML5 flip page software for Windows will helo people to convert images and PDFs into page flipping realistic books. It can best perform the products and services that their business offers. With such a flipping book, readers can enjoy the fun of reading and get what they needed interactively. It will also be easier to create a deeply impression on the readers with the help of FlipHTML5 flip page software.



FlipHTML5 flip page software can help anyone to create a very realistic 3D page flip magazines from PDF files. Users can also embed multimedia objects such as videos, flash, audios, links , and buttons etc. to enrich the content. Besides, users can customized the reading interface , such as the background, fonts, colors, to be the unqiue styles.



As it is reported, FlipHTML5 flip page software for Windows is the best choice. It will help to create the interactive page flip book for free. And its stunning features include: PDF, Word, PowerPoint & Images conversion; multimedia content, social sharing, support mobile reading etc.



For further information about FlipHTML5 desktop publishing software Windows, please free download the software at the homepage to have a try.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 company specializes in the digital publishing software development. It aims to provide the easy and powerful page flip tool for everyone to become the talented designers and publishers. With a team of intelligent engineers, FlipHTML5 will become better and better in the 2017.