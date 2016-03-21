FlipHTML5 Announced New V1.3.2 of Flipbook Software for Mac

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/21/2016 --Authors, catalog makers, and small-to-mid sized businesses used to be shut out of many digital marketing and publishing opportunities due to the high cost of coding flipping eBooks and catalogs. Companies like FLIPHTML5 have made it possible for those without large corporate design and development teams to compete at a high level of customer engagement. They are self-publishing tools using HTML5 technology to create interactive flipping books. The company has recently made changes to the MAC version of the application to make it easier for MAC users to create and upgrade their flipping books.



"We always try to keep up with the comments and suggestions of our user base, and to improve our software as much as possible," says developer Winston Zhang. "Our MAC users are extremely important to us and we want to always provide for them consistent updates and upgrades. The recent changes to flipbook software for Mac reflect both bug fixes and improvements."



The current version fixed the bugs associated with music and the Original Page index, as well as, added enhancements for printing, the auto flip function, font colors, and cover border configuration. The idea is to give MAC users the same function and quality level as those on PCs. FlipHTML5 offers free versions and paid subscriptions for those who want a more commercial version for their website or page. Being able to create catalogs, demos, and interactive eBooks can not only improve the quality of the standard website, but also enable additional methods of customer engagement.



