FlipHTML5 Announced Reseller Programs for Their Partners

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/09/2016 --FlipHTML5, a premium interactive HTML5 digital publishing platform, boldly announce today that users, publishers, and virtually everyone can take advantage of the organization's partnership program, and achieve true financial freedom by earning considerable commissions.



What this implies is that every individual or business around the world can now become a partner or reseller of FlipHTML5 software solutions, thereby earning income and living the financial life of their dreams. The good part of all this is that resellers or partners need not have any coding, programming or technical knowledge about the product. By joining to become a reseller, they would never be stranded for a moment because FlipHTML5 has got each and every partner covered already.



"We are readily available to assist you. Our professionally trained, responsive, and award-winning support team can help you get up and going, address any technical concerns, even provide tips and tricks on how to become a reseller. It is all included free with your plan" says a spokesperson of the organization.



"This indeed is a great opportunity for loads of individuals, agents, and small business owners, because not only does FlipHTML5 deliver amazing results to clients worldwide, the organization is well grounded and is a top player in the industry. It definitely won't take ages before you convince a potential customer about the superior qualities and usefulness of this software" he added.



Being a reseller of FlipHTML5, each agent is entitled to get about 10% or more commission. Each and every reseller can purchase FlipHTML5 software at a discounted price. After that, they can sell it to their own customer at total price.



Becoming a reseller is as simple as ABC. It involves just 3 simple steps thus;



> Apply for being a reseller at http://fliphtml5.com/partnership/

> Reviewed by FlipHTML5 and become a seller

> Earn more commission



The program offers so many advantages. FlipHTML5 does the largest chunk of the job as partners and resellers rejoice by earning commissions.



Get started by contact the organization's support - http://fliphtml5.com/contact-us/



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 Software Co. Ltd offers a wide range of solutions for illustrated book publishers to create online user manuals, digital website content, flip PowerPoint presentations flipping e-magazines, flip slide photo album, digital annual reports and many more.