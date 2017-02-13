FlipHTML5 Announces Free Newsletter Software for Email Marketing

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/13/2017 --Digital publishing leader, FlipHTML5 has announced the release of their new and free newsletter software. The software has new and cool features that will give new dimensions to the ways newsletters are published online. FlipHTML5 introduced this free newsletter software with a multifunctional approach that will be particularly essential for email marketing. The software will be a breakthrough in email marketing worldwide due to its cost effective and user friendly approaches.



"The software will help millions of users around the world create digital newsletter from PDF and then share those newsletters automatically via email for the purposes online marketing." Said Anna Lee, the Designer of FlipHTML5. "This software has also introduced two simple email sharing ways that are easy and continent for everyone to use just like all the other applications created by FlipHTML5." She added. FlipHTML5 is known for designing innovative solutions through its wide range of online applications that are reshaping the digital publishing industry worldwide.



With the latest and free newsletter software of FlipHTML5, marketers will be able to publish their newsletters in ZIP format and followed by that, they will be able to send those ZIP files to their customers via email. In addition, the newsletter created by FlipHTML5 is available via link in any browser, so marketers can directly send the newsletter link to their customers via email. Therefore, these two ways of email sharing make it not only unique but also innovative. It also features Google analytics and online statistics to keep a track of the progress made.



Not only will this software enhance the efficiency of email marketing around the world, but it will also help marketers grow their businesses exponentially. Professional newsletters, e-newsletters, traceable newsletters and all the other kinds of educational and marketing newsletters can be easily designed using this amazing platform provided by FlipHTML5. It is available on all the major platforms for all kinds of operating systems including Android, iOS Windows, and Mac. Find more information about Mac digital publishing platform here.



About FlipHTML5

Based in Hong Kong and available worldwide, the applications of FlipHTML5 have been revolutionary in the realm of digital publishing. Millions of users have used the applications designed by FlipHTML5 and have grown their businesses to the new levels of success. For professionals and individuals alike, FlipHTML5 has been a major assistance in digital designing, publishing and sharing.