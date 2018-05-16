FlipHTML5 Announces Its Cool Magazine Creator This Summer

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/16/2018 --The use of online magazines is the current trend in the market. In fact, this technology is here to stay. As people try to get new versions of these digital magazines, the more complex the work gets. For instance, some publishers will find it hard to create magazines that are compatible with different devices and browsers.



That is one reason why FlipHTML5 is going to launch its amazing magazine creator. Apart from solving the mentioned problems, the magazines made using this software are stunning and lovable. With this magazine creator, the users will have the ability to create an unlimited number of magazines and publish them online.



This best magazine creator is one in a million. It is made with current technology thus making it easy to customize and use. The user can upload images and use them for cover designs or even add pictures for illustration. With this magazine creator from FlipHTML5, anything concerning magazines can be done. The good thing is that the user does not require a website to publish the magazine. The software comes with a magazine link that can be shared online.



Under the supervision of Winston Zhang as the CEO of FlipHTML5, the company has produced this software that provides maximum security to the created and published magazines. The software gives content protection measures that include the power to disable sharing, downloading and even printing the magazine without permission.



Most people who think about advertising using magazines opt for online magazines. The online magazine made by this magazine creator can reach the whole world. That can be achieved by sharing the magazine with friends online. Even when the readers move to another location, they can still read the magazine online.



The magazine can also reach the audience in a short time. Unlike the old published paper magazines, the use of magazine creator has made things simple for magazine publishers. A magazine can be written, edited and distributed today to all readers. That makes magazine creator amazing and good for all users.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 software Co. Ltd is a renowned provider of desktop publishing software today. The company has devoted many years into research and development of an outstanding range of e-publishing software for users all over the world.



For more information, please visit http://fliphtml5.com/.