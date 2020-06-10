FlipHTML5 Announces Its Photo Book Maker to Facilitate Photo Creation

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/10/2020 --FlipHTML5 is gearing up to launch its latest software service, the photo book maker which aims to be the most ideal solution for digital photo album creation. It empowers users to upload images and alter templates to design their personalized photo books. With several templates that can be customized to suit every individual's unique preferences and showcase all types of media to the world, including links, images, videos, audio, text, sliders, hotspots, etc., this photo book maker is designed to make photo album creation easy and fun.



This is the age of digital creation and utilization. It has become increasingly important for users to create shareable flip photo books that can contain much more value than any other conventional photo book. For this reason, FlipHTML5 introduces its photo book maker to the market, a well-thought-out design that covers all aspects of photo album creation, supports types of media inserted, and allows one-click sharing across online platforms on the web.



"We want to see our users tell stories by creating and sharing amazing digital content that may excite or interest their friends and loved ones. This is indeed our motivation", says Jackie Peng, Customer Service of FlipHTML5. In a period where laughter and joy seem to be out of reach, it is essential to reach out to loved ones, friends and family and remind them that good times are ahead. What better way to put a smile on a loved one's face from the comfort of home than sending them a photo book consisting of audios, videos and photos of a memorable event?



The FlipHTML5 photo book maker aims at making digital photo album creation even easier for users to tell a unique story by using simple drag and drop or upload options to insert media files into a customizable album that can be easily shared across online platforms. This new photo book maker provides an innovative, user-friendly, and cost-effective digital publishing platform for making dynamic, engaging, and interactive online flipping photo albums. From design to delivery, FlipHTML5 is the perfect photo book maker in the market today.



For more information, please visit https://fliphtml5.com/



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 is a digital publishing platform that allows users to create beautiful digital content by uploading images and converting them into a photo album. Users can create media-rich flip photo books that are shareable across social media platforms, chat groups, email, websites, etc..