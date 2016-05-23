FlipHTML5 Announces New Desktop Version 5.9.7 for Its Flipbook Software

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/23/2016 --FlipHTML5 Software Co. Ltd has announced a new desktop version 5.9.7 for its flipbook software. Several reported problems and bugs have been resolved in this new upgrade, thanks to which the FlipHTML5 software seems all set to offer the publishers a stress-free experience.



Based in Hong Kong, FlipHTML5 Software Co. Ltd is a leading digital publishing software provider. The company is the mastermind behind FlipHTML5, the highly successful flipbook software which serves as a professional and powerful tool for publishers.



The details of the latest upgrade for FlipHTML5 are as follows:



1. The bug of "the text cannot show rightly on Chrome when text size is less than 12" has been fixed.

2. The problem of "fail to share the flipbook to Facebook" has been solved.

3. Now the animation of text can be displayed correctly.

4. The Action which is added to images when viewing flipbook on mobile has been optimized.

5. Other minor bugs have also been fixed to make the flipbook software work more smoothly.



"In the new desktop version 5.9.7, we have done our best to provide the users a smooth experience with our software" says Jason Chan, the President of FlipHTML5 Software Co. Ltd. According to Chan, "all reported bugs and problems have now been resolved, plus a few new features have been added as well."



The new upgrade definitely makes FlipHTML5 stronger than ever. As such, it is highly recommended that publishers consider getting the upgraded version of the flipbook software.



About FlipHTML5 Software Co. Ltd

FlipHTML5 is a product of FlipHTML5 Software Co. Ltd. Headquartered in Hong Kong; the company is a well known digital publishing software provider. FlipHTML5 Software Co. Ltd also offers a vast variety of solutions for illustrated book publishers to craft all sorts of outputs.