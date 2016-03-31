FlipHTML5 Announces New Flipbook Software Enterprise Package Available for Business Users

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/31/2016 --FlipHTML5 helps publishers build professional online flipbooks that attract much more prospects and make their businesses to expand and prosper. Now, businesses have an opportunity to take advantage of the new Enterprise Package that is already available and includes all of the unlimited FlipHTML5 features.



All business users who have already tried how the flipbook software works and are convinced of its great benefits can now pay one-time fee and take advantage of the Enterprise Package, created especially for them. Unlike the Free, Pro, Gold, and Platinum Packages that still have some limits, the new lifetime Enterprise Package gives users full access to all designing and publishing features.



To meet the users' various needs and demands, unlimited uploads, storage, bookcase, pages per book, and more useful features are included. The created flipbooks will not have any annoying watermark stamps or ads, representing only the business they are intended for.



Business buyers might find it helpful to have up to ten independent accounts for each of the company's departments or goals. Now, they have a full range of features to create an interactive digital content, to manage, customize, and publish it expecting a well-deserved return.



Only the Enterprise Package users can make native Flipbook App for Android. Some other new features included are Custom Domain, Animation Editor, and Advanced Event Editor. More than 40 other features are available to make users' work successful.



For more information about the flipbook software and the new Enterprise Package, please visit http://fliphtml5.com/fliphtml5-pricing.php.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 Software Co. Ltd is a Hong Kong based digital software provider that helps users around the globe to develop their companies and attract more customers. Digital publishers take advantage of these modern technologies to stand out of the crowd.