FlipHTML5 Announces New Launch of Online Flyer Maker for Windows & Mac

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/26/2017 --After revolutionising the digital publishing industry, FlipHTML5 has come with a new digital disruptor that will yet again take online publishing to the next dimension. The company announced a new product in the FlipHTML5 family - online flyer maker.



An internal survey done by the FlipHTML5 research team revealed that clients using traditional methods such as flyers to promote their ideas are often at a disadvantage for not being able to spread the message at a global level. Plugging this loophole, FlipHTML5 has introduced online flyer maker for its expanding client base across the world.



The online flyer maker allows the client to advertise or promote any product or services creatively. The software has innumerable options for content optimisation and tools that clients can effectively use to convey their message. One of the greatest benefits of this newly launched product is that FlipHTML5 has made it compatible with Windows and Mac software.



At the launch of the online flyer maker, Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipHTML5 said, "With messages on the digital platform becoming as short as 140 words, we realised that traditional flyers are no longer effective as they used to be. In this new age of digitalisation, it is necessary to spread the message globally because you can have from California or London or even Sydney. An online flyer is a creative way of spreading a short message quickly. Our clients can double their profits and get new leads."



By using the FlipHTML5 online flyer maker, the client can enhance the online flyer with innovative graphics. The online flyer maker comes with interesting graphic tools designed by the creative team to ensure that the client has the option to add more colour and depth to the flyer. In addition, clients can easily publish the online flyer to their existing and prospective customers without any hassles.



Interestingly, the online flyer maker is an eco-friendly product as it encourages clients to stop wasting paper on tradition flyers and save the environment by going the digital way.



To know more about FlipHTML5 online flyer maker, visit the website http://fliphtml5.com/.



About FlipHTML5

Headquartered in Hong Kong, FlipHTML5 Software Co. Ltd. is an international digital publishing software company that offers comprehensive and customised solutions for its clients worldwide. The company has grown exponentially over the years and continue to develop new products after understanding the market trends and internal research. Being a one-stop solution for all online publishing needs, FlipHTML5 continues to enjoy the trust of a million users.