FlipHTML5 Announces Successful Launch of Its Flipbook Creator

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/24/2019 --FlipHTML5 today announced the successful launch of the flipbook creator with plenty of features and functionalities to create responsive flipbooks. The flipbook creator ensures that publishers and marketers have the tools they need to enhance customer readership and engagement.



The flipbook creator is highly efficient, can be configured easily and is developed to achieve positive feedback from audiences. FlipHTML5 users can create flipbooks customized for different marketing purposes. The flipbook creator supports multiple publishing outputs to enhance user experience. Publishers can design eye-catching catalogs, magazines, brochures, pamphlets and much more and deliver interactive reading experiences to readers while encouraging them to take action.



Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipHTML5, said, "We are thrilled about the successful launch of our flipbook creator. We know that this software is going to change the way users present their digital publications to their target readers. Our objective is to help them achieve their goals by designing flipbooks that give them the edge over competition."



Built by FlipHTML5 skilled technical team, the software is equipped with plenty of features that help users create as many flipbooks within a short time. The convenience the flipbook creator provides to both publishers and users cannot be measured. And there is no limit to what users can achieve by designing and sharing digital flipbooks with audiences across the globe.



"Our flipbook creator bridges the gap of communication between users and their audiences," continued Mr. Zhang. "They can easily communicate their ideas through page-turning flipbooks and convince readers to make informed decisions. Seeing our flipbook creator making a difference in the digital world gives us the confidence to further strengthen our research efforts to enhance the software features for more rewarding outcomes."



The tools available to users from the FlipHTML5 flipbook creator span the entire digital marketing framework from creating compelling flipbooks to sharing them seamlessly across platforms and devices. FlipHTML5 is a reliable platform that provides everything that users need to confidently and accurately design, customize, publish and share flipbooks with the world. The release of the flipbook creator is just one of the many milestones FlipHTML5 is going to achieve in the near future.



Want to know more about this intuitive flipbook creator? Visit http://fliphtml5.com.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 is proactively contributing to the digital industry by providing innovative publishing software for designing captivating flipbooks. The company assists users with customized solutions to their digital publishing needs.