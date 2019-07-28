FlipHTML5 Announces the Launch of a PDF to HTML5 Platform

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/28/2019 --The days are gone, when marketers used static PDF files to draw the attention of their target audience. In the modern era, people love dynamic, interactive and vivid presentations. FlipHTML5 has now created a platform for converting PDF documents into HTML5 flipbooks with page turning effects. These flipbooks are attractive, easily accessible and can convey the brand message in a rather illustrative manner.



One can use the PDF to HTML5 platform introduced by FlipHTML5 for free. This is a platform that is based on the HTML5, JQuery and CSS3 technologies, and is far superior to ordinary flipbook software solutions that work on flash and other technologies. The Designer of FlipHTML5, Anna Lee details out special features of their PDF to HTML5 platform and says, "You can use this PDF to HTML5 platform to create interactive and engaging digital content and get rid of using PDF documents to lure your customer. You can embed YouTube videos, insert slideshows, highlight important content and offer a remarkable experience for your audience."



The PDF to HTML5 platform simply allows users to drag any interactive element into the flipbook and create stunning content to offer an extraordinary experience to any reader. Anna believes that flipbooks with the page turning effect are the future of the web and mobile internet marketing. The PDF to HTML5 platform delivers mobile-friendly and cross platform digital content that overcomes all hurdles of transferability across the web and mobile platforms. Anna reveals that one can create and publish digital content using their platform. One can upload the digital content on FlipHTML5's online cloud hosting and share the links through social media or email. In this way, the digital content gets a wider reach and there is no need of a website for the purpose.



According to Anna, one can use the PDF to HTML5 platform to convert PDF files of any size into HTML5 flipbooks. One can also choose a custom page range for conversion and maintain the size and quality of the HTML5 flipbook. One can also enable the search feature in the flipbook. The platform comes with several other astounding features and one can learn about them by visiting the website http://fliphtml5.com/.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 is a renowned software developer company with a rich expertise in offering digital publishing software with cutting-edge and advanced features. The company provides software for digital publishing, film, gaming and other industries. They specialize in designing custom-made solutions that can meet the demands of the new-age customers.