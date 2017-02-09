FlipHTML5 Announces the Launch of Digital Brochure Software for Marketing

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/09/2017 --With the advent of digital technology, the marketing of the products has taken a newer turn as most of the online users are attracted towards innovative concepts. The users usually get bored reading the long descriptions as it takes lots of time. However, the digital brochure software from the FlipHTML5 has made it easier for the sellers to market their products.



The customers can enjoy reading the description of the products with the animated features, audios, videos of the product and so on. Anna Lee, Designer of FlipHTML5 has reviewed and announced that this digital brochure software will help the present-day online sellers in promoting their brand among the users worldwide.



Top Features of Digital Brochure Software



FlipHTML5 presents an interactive platform to the marketers to reach out to a large number of users with their latest and remarkable digital brochure software. This helps the users know about the products and services of the company in a pleasing way. Here are some of the great features for making the beautiful marketing brochures:



- Usage of Animation Editor: For making the excellent brochure, the seller can use the animation editor, as this will help in making it more attractive and interactive. With the help of the digital brochure software, audios, videos, images, dynamic text, etc. can be inserted in the brochure. The consumers will be able to get the information fast, and they can operate it seamlessly on mobile devices too.



- Full Customization: It can also be a PDF document publishing tool in publishing the page-turning book from PDF document. Various templates according to seller's business are available online or one can make it customized as well.



- Mobile Responsive: The published marketing brochures with the help of this software are flexible on every device. The users can read the brochure easily via web browsers on their iPad, Smartphone or iPhones. Even users can read the brochure offline too with the help of the software.



Lastly, it can be seen that the digital brochure software by FlipHTML5 has changed the scenario of online marketing of brands, and sellers can reach out to consumers in an effective way.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 helps the online sellers to present their marketing brochures in a digitized way as they have developed user-friendly and affordable digital software for creating stunning brochures.