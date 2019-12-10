FlipHTML5 Announces the Rollout of a New Brochure Maker for Designers

HongKong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/10/2019 --FlipHTML5 is proud to announce the rollout of its new brochure maker for designers. The brochure maker will help to showcase brands and promote products and services. FlipHTML5 offers professionally designed templates that can deliver premium quality brochures that audiences will love. With the festive season fast approaching, designers will be able to showcase their products and offerings and add coupons or special offers in their interactive brochures. They can personalize their brochures and command people's attention to their brands.



FlipHTML5 provides interactive brochure features to help designers detail their brand benefits, promote special events, and offer loyal programs and customer membership. Users can create customized brochures even without design skills. FlipHTML5 allows them to access an intuitive interface from which they can add elements such as logos, videos, links, call to action, and other features that will help them meet their marketing goals.



"As a software company, we are always on alert about new market trends and what can make our clients grow and succeed in the digital realm," said Jackie Peng, Customer Service of FlipHTML5. "We try to develop advanced tools to help them in their online ventures. Our brochure maker is the best tool to work with, and will deliver professional brochures that enhance the online presence for all designers."



Industries can stand out from competitions when employing the tools and procedures provided by FlipHTML5 brochure maker. They can do this by showing off essential details of their products to potential customers. Appealing brochures will ensure that designers' products or services are brought to light, especially when they are embedded with engaging elements such as images, charts, videos, icons, and other features that tell their story.



With the FlipHTML5 brochure maker, the possibilities of using free design tools to create and share information with the world are overwhelming. Plenty of visualizations are available to help designers drive the right message home. The software also has a gallery of free templates that can be customized to give brochures the best look. Designers love sophistication, and FlipHTML5 ensures that they design sophisticated, but entertaining brochures that are quite engaging and fun to peruse through.



For detailed information, please visit https://fliphtml5.com/.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 has been developing cutting edge digital publishing software products for its clients. The company has worked with different industries for many years to help them improve their digital experiences. Its outcome-based software attracts a large user base both locally and internationally.