FlipHTML5 Announces the Update of Its Digital Magazine Publishing Platform

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/30/2019 --FlipHTML5, an outstanding company that provides digital publishing software, has announced the update of its digital magazine publishing platform. The update, which was completed recently, enabled the company to introduce some new advanced features to the platform. With the new features in place, clients can now create and publish exceptional magazines while having access to millions of readership.



In the words of the CEO of FlipHTML5, Winston Zhang, "We are very happy to have been able to complete the update." He added that while the update was going on, the company's developers hardly had time to sleep because the company really wanted the work to be completed on time. He further added that the company remains number one when it comes to providing advanced features for digital magazine publishing platforms.



Publishing a digital magazine is one way to reach out to potential customers out there. In the advertising industry today, digital magazine publishing is fast becoming a unique way to advertise online. There is currently a shift from the production of the print magazines to digital magazines. One of the reasons for this is that readers have a very interactive experience with the presence of links, videos, animations and many more.



"Some of the features now obtainable on our digital magazine publishing platform include the PDF to flipbook conversion, new templates, the online editor, use of the custom domain, free online hosting, brand marketing, access from anywhere, and statistics of magazine engagement", said Winston. Other features include multi-language support, the animation editor, improved user experience, e-commerce to sell books, and many more.



According to Winston, the recent update of the digital magazine publishing platform makes the platform arguably the best in the world.



