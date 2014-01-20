FlipHTML5 Announcing Free FlipBook Publishing Solution for Authors and Publishers

Guangdong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/20/2014 --With the advent of e-book publishing through the Adobe PDF compiler, several breakthroughs have been witnessed in the past few years. It's as well an amazing development that the introduction of flipbook has begun to generate great attention in the online community. Today, Flip HTML5, a brand name in online publishing, announces its free flipbook publishing solution for authors and publishers alike.



FlipHTML5 has been actively involved in the online production of flipbooks for interested users. Its website is a web-based file conversion application that lets users upload and covert a PDF file into a HTML5 flipbook. The website would enable authors or publishers to create digital books, manuals, magazines, journal, catalogs, textbooks, brochures, and other educational materials. In all, the service is free to use.



"Comparing e-books with flipbooks, it could be stated that e-books can only be read by scrolling down or up the pages; but as for a flipbook, the reader would have to open pages as though he were reading a real book. The publications can be created through our web-based PDF-HTML5 file conversion application," states the owner of FlipHTML5.



It's reported that the final product of the PDF-HTML5 file conversion would look exactly like a printed one. "The flipping effect of the hardcover and pages would make it resemble the paper counterparts," he reveals. More so, the flexibility of a flipbook makes it possible to access it via other mobile devices like Androids, iPads, Blackberry devices, and iPhones. "This means that the author or the publisher of the work would be able to reach a large audience without limits," he adds.



According to the owner of FlipHTML5, the Best Flipbok Maker, users can enjoy the premium version of the web-based application, and they would be able to create their flipbooks offline and publish them onto their websites in minutes. The owner of FlipHTML5 confirms, saying, "With FlipHTML5, the dream of every author or publisher would come true as far as digital book publishing is concerned. There is no need to have programming skills. The interface of the application is user-friendly, and there is nothing complicated about it."



For more information on the flipbook publishing solution for authors and publishers as being offered at the official website of FlipHTML5, go to http://fliphtml5.com/.