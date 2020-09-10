FlipHTML5 as a Remote Working Tool Can Help HRs Work More Efficiently

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/10/2020 --Remote working tools are proven effective in helping HR firms and departments to engage with employees in the work-from-home environment. FlipHTML5 offers an online publishing platform to create engaging flipbooks that HR departments can utilize to train, communicate and engage with employees.



When it comes to remote working tools, it's important that the ease of use is a top priority as people transition into the new normal. With customizable templates from FlipHTML5, converting a PDF into a flipbook is quick and easy for the HRs and engaging for the employees. Flipbooks can be embedded on websites, shared with social media channels, attached in emails. The responsive design makes flipbook reading seamless and engaging on mobile phones and other web browsers. FlipHTML5 as a remote working tool has never been easier to navigate and implement as a new process within the virtual workplace.



"Millions of users have created their own stories on FlipHTML5," said Winston Chang, CEO of FlipHTML5. "On top of its powerful features and simple interface, the affordable tiered pricing makes FlipHTML5 a best fit for remote teams, especially for HRs. Workplace productivity will continue to increase because employees have the right tool like FlipHTML5 in place to effectively do their jobs."



As a handy remote working tool, FlipHTML5 not only converts bulky PDFs/images to digital flipbooks that people can access to anywhere at any time on their electronic devices, it also enables HRs to enrich their flipbooks with multimedia right on the website without installing the software. Using FlipHTML5's online editor, HR departments can add video, links, audio, and images to their flipbooks that can be used for employee onboarding, internal training, online conferencing, staff recruitment, and internal documents. By creating attractive presentations for staff and potential recruits, HR departments will be able to effectively communicate with employees through virtual environments.



As the global community continues to work online and remotely, FlipHTML5 provides a digital platform that users can take advantage of to create, publish, and host their flipbooks to engage their target audience. HR departments will be able to effectively communicate with employees, enabling a productive and efficient work environment using FlipHTML5's remote working tool.



