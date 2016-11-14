FlipHTML5 Becomes Pioneer in Offering Desktop Publishing Software to the Businesses

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/14/2016 --The trend of digital publishing is increasing due to the fact that it requires much less investment (or almost zero), lesser time and more reach to the potential customers. The desktop publishing software, FlipHTML5 is gaining quite a popularity in providing businesses a free platform where they publish their catalogs, brochures, and magazines online without any cost.



The published documents can be shared with thousands of readers in just a few clicks and make an eye-catching read for them too. To create a digital document, the users can just drag and drop a PDF file into the online tool and start creating their online brochure. They can use the inbuilt themes, animations, effects and templates to make the online document attractive to their potential customers. Unlike the traditional hard copy documents, the digital document does not require any cost of printing or sending out to the customers but it can be shared directly through email or social media.



Apart from the above, FlipHTML5 also provides an option to the businesses to create their homepage on their website which helps the readers to know about the company and find their digital publications. Using the free bookcase feature, they can organize all their digital publications into a bookcase which can be embedded into their own website. They can also launch a subscription option to the readers through which they can get a notification about the new updates. The sharing and the SEO feature are also available free of cost on the FlipHTML5 desktop publishing software.



To make the online document more interactive, the users can insert audio, image and video files into the document to present their product/service in a better way. The published document can be read like a flipbook with real-like page flipping effects making it convenient for the readers to read the document. Moreover, the document is optimized to run flawlessly on all the browsers and mobile operating systems.



There are a lot more features which are offered by the FlipHTML5 platform which can be found on their official website.



