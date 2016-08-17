FlipHTML5 Becomes the Best Online Brochure Maker for Marketers

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/17/2016 --FlipHTML5 invests all their efforts to provide top quality digital marketing solutions. Their online brochure maker is now considered the best for marketers as they do not need any special technical background to create interactive business brochures.



FlipHTML5 online brochure maker is specialized software that converts PDF files into attractive online page flipping brochures with multiple features. This tool will be helpful business solution that will save a lot of time, will increase their sells, and will add many new prospects to their customers' database.



It can be used in different marketing strategies like content marketing, social sharing, and email marketing. FlipHTML5 will also help users to send relevant content to the right target audience. This innovative product is powerful for driving more traffic.



This online brochure maker is also an effective SEO tool that helps people create SEO friendly digital brochures. This will increase their chances to make their business popular and optimized on search engine. Thanks to the great number of available templates, images and backgrounds, the new brochure will be enriched to keep the readers' interest.



Jackie Peng, Customer Service of FlipHTML5, shares: "We are so excited to provide our online brochure maker to the marketers worldwide and to have their great feedback about how this software helped them. The customers share with us the incredible results they achieved in online marketing using our specialized tool."



For more information about the benefits that FlipHTML5 can offer and to try it for free, please visit http://fliphtml5.com.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 is a leader in world digital marketing industry. The dedicated team of developers tries to perfect every detail to provide extremely beneficial solutions to their clients.