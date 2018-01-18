FlipHTML5 Begins the Advanced Flip Book Maker for Digital Publishing

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/18/2018 --Flipbooks are hitting headlines in our day since they are helping the marketers to sell their products with the innovative digital platform. The flip book maker helps the sellers to highlight the information about their product or service in the online publishing platform. FlipHTML5 has launched the software that solves the publishing problems on the people and has helped them to display the information within a candid manner. Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipHTML5 states that the marketers are able to customize the digital flipbooks according to their business and reach out to maximum audiences.



Basic Features of the Flip Book Maker:



FlipHTML5 is just about the one-stop shop for digital publishing of the content from this PDF files. The flip book maker helps the sellers by publishing their digital flipbook and to attract quite a few potential customers towards their business. The businesses are reaping a large number of benefit with the versatile features of this flip book maker. Areas of its key features:



- Interactive Publication: FlipHTML5 helps in making the document reciprocal with the effective use of the customized templates, creating the content layout according to the professional need on the marketer's business.



- Mobile Responsiveness: People can go throughout the flipbook contents on their devices as well. The software introduced by FlipHTML5 helps the users to learn to read the content on the iPad, iPhone, tablets or android equipment. The mobile device users are increasing in the present situations, and it becomes necessary to make the flipping effect cell phone responsive too.



- Branding: FlipHTML5 helps the sellers to determine the brand name through their flipbook. The online marketers can certainly set the company's logo and many more. The high-quality images, videos, audios, etc. will help in building a brand name for the business house and stay ahead from the competition.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 is an Interactive HTML5 digital publishing platform that makes it easy to create interactive digital publication, including magazines, catalogs, newspapers, books and more online. Create HTML5 flipbook from PDF to view on iPhone, iPad and Android devices.