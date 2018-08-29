FlipHTML5 Breaks Record as the Most Reliable eBook Maker Software

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/29/2018 --FlipHTML5, an eBook maker software company, has been rocked by last month's news that went around the digital publishing industry. An elite eBook publishing organization announced that this software has been tagged as the most trusted eBook maker software of the year. The decision was based on the number of downloads of the software, the user reviews and a survey that measures users' loyalty to use FlipHTML5 over other eBook maker software.



According to the organization's chairman, most eBook-producing companies are looking for both aesthetics and efficiency when choosing an eBook maker software. They said that FlipHTML5 meets those criteria and it also offers a wide range of eBook maker software features, all working to the advantage of the users. This includes bookcase creation, fast social media sharing, subscription offers and the analytics behind every published eBook.



Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipHTML5, gave out an odd reaction about the news. He stated during a press conference that such record is putting up so much pressure on the company. But later, he justified the statement, saying, "In a good way, the team behind FlipHTML5 felt some pressure in keeping up with the ever-changing demands by the users of this eBook maker software. Receiving the title as the 'most trusted eBook maker software' will surely drive more users to download FlipHTML5. Surely, from among them, criticisms will also arise. But those reviews and comments will be the reference for future innovations on the eBook maker software."



People, who are interested in experiencing how FlipHTML5 works and the benefits that it offers to its users, can download the software at the FlipHTML5 website. New users need not panic on how to use FlipHTML5 because this eBook maker software is integrated with helpful demos and tutorials. In fact, video tutorials, which are accessible through http://fliphtml5.com/video-tutorial/, show that no professional skills are required to come up with a fantastic eBook through FlipHTML5.



From importing files to FlipHTML5, adding aesthetic effects for a more interactive eBook and down to the publishing process, this eBook maker software has the entire eBook-publishing process all too easy to accomplish. There is no doubt why it is this year's leading eBook maker software. Those who want to create a page flip eBook can download FlipHTML5 to have a try.



About FlipHTML5

Inspired by the evolution of the digital publishing industry, FlipHTML5 was created to provide interesting and appealing eBooks to many readers. The company is centrally based in Hong Kong and it took the lead in offering digital publishing solutions for materials such as illustrated books, product user manual, business reports, flipbooks, magazines and many more.