FlipHTML5 Brochure Maker Announces Holiday Special Sales Guide for All Customers

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/22/2016 --Thanksgiving day is coming and it is time to create a big sale or promotion brochure to market all types of businesses with attractive brochures. As a "thank you" to its customers, FlipHTML5 corporate headquarters today announces an array of ideas to help any business owner negotiate the holidays and capture market share in practically any product category with its brochure maker.



Marketing guru William said "We are dedicated to helping our customers capture their clients' attention quickly and meaningfully, so we have put together some wonderful tips and tricks below for them to use with FlipHTML5."



There are meaningful ways to participate in Thanksgiving and Black Friday promotions by using FlipHTML5. An online brochure can convey any or all of the following solutions:



- Unique coupon codes for specific customer groups

- Site-wide sale with a universal coupon code

- Sale products or collections (no code required)

- Gift or gift card with minimum purchase

- Free shipping



Create a brochure for customers with a gift guide or gift giving themes. It is important to remind customers of the impending holiday season, and the urgency to start shopping. Link to online holiday-themed or gift-giving collections. Studies show that consumers are eager for holiday content as early as Halloween. In it, online brochures create excitement with new deals and opportunities. FlipHTML5 brochure maker can help to do all these in an effective way.



Online brochures are also a great opportunity to release a new or seasonal product or collection: give current customers a reason to come back for new products that are also on sale. FlipHTML5 allows users to easily share the digital brochures online via the social networks and emails.



Here are the suggestions from FlipHTML5:



- Establish clear start and end dates and times for each offer.

- Add the discount and sales link in the brochure.

- Are there any excluded products? Clearly identify these terms in the promotion's fine print.

- Is the offer exclusive to certain customers or regions? Targeted email communication is best for this type of deal.

- Make the digital brochures mobile friendly

- Create an appealing reading interface to attract the customers



Everything will be easier with FlipHTML5 brochure maker. It helps users to create the rich content online brochures with page flip effect. It should be the powerful tool for the holiday sales.



