FlipHTML5 Brochure Maker Introduces Innovative Brochure Templates

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/31/2016 --Fliphtml5.com keeps adding new features and capabilities to its digital publishing tool, FlipHTML5. This time, they have included a new collection of brochure templates that will allow a user to quickly create digital brochures with unique looks and feels. For example, 10 Indesign trade brochure templates are available for free download on their blog. They also offer a digital publishing platform to publish brochures and share them with the target audience. With these new templates, one can easily create digital brochures that are attractive, interactive and result-driven.



According to the spokesperson of the company, they have hundreds of templates, arranged under different categories. One can easily pick templates for marketing brochure, charity brochure, and other fields and can create brochures in an effortless manner. A user can simply import the PDF file and the software will allow creating a stunning brochure in a matter of a few minutes. All templates are easily editable with different color coded layers. With a click of the button, one can edit the template and save it to get a unique digital brochure design.



The spokesperson reveals that the free brochure maker (for travel agency) allows users to fully customize their designs with a variety of pre-designed templates. The software allows to adjust the templates by editing images and texts. One can easily add their logo, taglines, and messages etc to give it a unique look. It also allows editing backgrounds, colors, buttons etc to customize the looks and publish the brochure online. Since a user can modify each detail of the digital brochure, it helps impress the audience and delivers the desired results.



In comparison to a traditional printed brochure, the digital brochure is easier to be customized with a unique and stunning look. FlipHTML5 offers a desired flexibility and freedom of adding rich media, like audio/video, animations, photo galleries etc to make the brochure more impressive and convincing. The page editor is a useful feature that allows editing each page of the Flipbook for designing a versatile digital brochure. To know more about the features of the software and check the pre-designed templates available for designing, one can visit the FlipHTML5 website.



In addition to that, FlipHTML5 is also used as the best magazine cover maker software by digital publishers around the global.



About Fliphtml5.com

Fliphtml5.com is a leading digital publishing software provider of the world. They offer a series of e-publishing software which are feature-rich and user-friendly. They have custom-made solutions to cater to the needs of different industries such as Gaming, Film, and Finance etc. The flip book maker is available in a free as well as several paid versions with specific set of features to meet the new-age digital publishing needs of the users. They have recently added new upgrades to their existing Flip HTML5 software.