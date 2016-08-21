FlipHTML5 Brochure Maker Is Improved with New Features

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/21/2016 --The engineers of FlipHTML5 brochure maker has been continuously adding new functions and functionalities to the software. With new upgrades and fixes, FlipHTML5 will greatly enhance the user experience. The new upgrades include several additions in both the online platform as well as the desktop version.



The upgraded version of the online platform of the brochure maker includes:



1. Add "Single page Flip mode" attributed to Advanced Settings.



2. Now the Email address of the sent email will be added to contact list automatically when using Marketing email sending function.



According to Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipHTML5, the new features of the software will help optimize content marketing opportunities. "The online brochure maker brings a better advantage of email marketing and social sharing. It helps sending convincingly and creatively created content to the right audience at the right time," Zhang states.



The desktop version of the software has also several additional functions, including:

1. Fixing the bug of "cannot open the object after saving the content of page editor".

2. Fixing the bug of "cannot use the language which has been edited with Command Line mode".

3. Now the Command Line mode can use the online templates which are downloaded by the desktop.

4. Improving the appearance of templates.

5. Optimizing the zoom-in feature.



FlipHTML5 brochure maker is a professional tool to amplify the content reach for an effective marketing idea. For content marketers, the tool is the perfect way to optimize the effectiveness and reach of the content to be distributed through online or other channels. One can easily create an impressive brochure using the tool and can send it to the target audience via email.



CEO Zhang reveals that one can now easily use FlipHTML5 to convert PDF pages in online flipping brochures. The page-turning brochures can easily be distributed over social networks, and can inspire users to share it among their friends because of its attractive presentation. The upgraded version of the software is even easier to use and quickly create impressive online brochures.



To learn more about FlipHTML5 features, please click here.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 is the software company which focuses on creating easy-to-use digital publishing tools for business and individuals. The company develops PDF and Office to flipbook tools for customers around the world.