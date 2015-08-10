FlipHTML5 Can Be Creatively Used for Any Digital Media Project

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/10/2015 --FlipHTML5 can be used as a creative service for almost any digital media project. While initially used by high power businesses and publication companies to create beautiful interactive media, anyone can easily master FlipHTML5. Intuitively easy to learn and implement in both the business and personal arena, users have been creating media-rich texts for a variety of purposes that fit their needs.



Users have created online resume portfolios that connect directly to their work and showcase their digital skills in ways that encourage employers to hire them for the job. One real estate agent, a long time FlipHTML5 user, created online marketing flyers to showcase her available houses on the market. She loves using FlipHTML5 as her marketing program because it is more cost effective and engaging to possible home buyers.



Winston Zhang, the CEO of FlipHTML5, said, "it is so heartening to see our FlipHTML5 users using this program to fulfill all of their creative needs. I am very happy that the free software program my team and I created is changing the world for the better."



Users of FlipHTML5 have also been using the free and interactive software program as online poetry publishing platform for personal use, adding dynamic animation and beautiful background music to a person's online poetry blog. Another user worked within the FlipHTML5 program to create personalized invitations with a video component to invite friends and family members to their wedding.



Users all over the world love FlipHTML5 for its variety of applications for both business and private use. The only bar to what a person can do with the FlipHTML5 program is their own creativity!