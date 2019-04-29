FlipHTML5 Can Help Enterprises Win Prospects Using HTML5 Flipbooks

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/29/2019 --HTML5 is the perfect format for web-based applications and files. Using HTML5, publishers can integrate multimedia, animations, links and other effects to enhance the accessibility of HTML5 flipbooks online. FlipHTML5 empowers users to create web-friendly HTML5 flipbooks including brochures, magazines, catalogs and more from PDF files or images. Publishers can use flipbooks to advertise products, or describe the core values of their business. HTML5 flipbooks can easily be embedded into web pages to make them readable. FlipHTML5 has a user-friendly interface and teaches users how to convert PDFs into HTML5 flipbooks through comprehensible guides on its platform.



"Our software has pre-designed themes and templates and other features that allow users to add navigational buttons, videos, images, links, texts and even call-to-action features to their HTML5 flipbooks," said Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipHTML5. They can also set their flipbooks to automatically flip for easy reading. Not only can users upload their HTML5 flipbooks online, but also they can publish their HTML5 flipbooks to local in many formats, including HTML, ZIP, EXE, and so on. Users can also make their creations SEO-friendly to improve visibility."



FlipHTML5 enables users to create responsive HTML5 flipbooks that can be accessed on mobile and other electronic devices. Enterprises use the software to reach out to various audiences and increase their chances of winning more prospects. FlipHTML5 is flexible and allows users to enhance and update HTML5 flipbooks to give audiences the latest information about products or brands. The intuitive control offered by FlipHTML5 helps audiences seamlessly search for information and read it without a hassle. They can click links, videos or use keywords to get interactive with users' brands.



"At FlipHTML5, converting PDF files into HTML5 flipbooks is a simple process that takes a short time," continued Mr. Zhang. "Users are able to develop captivating, engaging, interactive, shareable and user-friendly flipbooks that appeal to all types of audiences online. This allows readers to access more interactive information and act on it. Users use many tools and features offered by our software to persuade audiences to purchase their products."



FlipHTML5 helps users create impressive HTML5 flipbooks that transform the audiences' overall reading, interacting and purchasing experience. HTML5 flipbooks give readers an upscale experience of real books. Users can create HTML5 flipbooks that appeal to broader target markets and turn them into loyal customers. FlipHTML5 allows users to import multiple PDFs to create interesting HTML5 flipbooks. They are also provided with custom domains and virtual bookcases for sharing on their websites. Users can brand their HTML5 flipbooks with logos to enhance their branding.



