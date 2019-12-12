FlipHTML5 Can Help Everyone Create a Page Flip PDF in Minutes

HongKong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/12/2019 --Page flip PDFs are dynamic, easy to navigate, and can provide an interactive experience to audiences. With this in mind, FlipHTML5 is delighted to help its users create a page flip PDF in minutes. FlipHTML5 is an easy to use digital publishing platform that will guide users on how to create realistic page-turning digital publications such as e-books, brochures, magazines, catalogs, newsletters, and reports from PDF files. Users can conveniently convert their static PDFs to live page flip digital editions in minutes. Also, they can automatically import interactive elements such as links, hotspots, videos, music, table of contents, and more to make them more vivid.



FlipHTML5 is every professional's choice of page flip PDF designing platform. It allows users to easily import their existing PDF files with just the click of a button. The software has got plenty of beautiful template designs, themes, and other interactive features that make e-publications appealing to online readers. The pre-created templates can be customized to brand by changing the colors, pictures, and adding company logos. With FlipHTML5, everyone can design flipbooks from scratch or convert word documents into interactive and engaging PDF flipbooks.



"At FlipHTML5, we have simplified the process of page flip PDF creation for our users," said Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipHTML5. "Our import method is the easiest since they can transform a PDF to a flipbook in the shortest time possible and start building engagement with audiences using their new digital publications. Once created and published, the e-books are free to be shared online or downloaded for later use."



FlipHTML5 is for all those marketers with lots of content they need to update. Using the platform is quite easy, even for users with no design experience. To create new projects, users should first import their PDF files and define the settings for their flipbooks. After importing the documents, they will start designing their projects based on the templates. This includes setting the themes, using the animation editor to add elements, and customizing their flipbooks. FlipHTML5 has step-by-step video tutorials they can use as guidance at https://fliphtml5.com/fliphtml5-getting-started.php



Adding interactive elements to page flip PDFs is simple and straightforward with FlipHTML5. By clicking the animation editor, users can modify the pages by adding different features and functionalities. They can even monetize their projects by including the e-commerce function to sell products directly from the e-publications. After all is done, FlipHTML5 will allow them to publish their page-flipping books to its cloud platform where readers can access on all browsers. Since the books are published online, users can share links on social networks. FlipHTML5 also provides other publishing options that make it easy to distribute and read the creations offline.



About FlipHTML5

Based in China, FlipHTML5 is a global software development company that specializes in digital publishing software for industries. The company creates and delivers easy to use software products to help its clients improve their digital marketing techniques.