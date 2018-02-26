FlipHTML5 Combines the Best Features of Digital Magazine Software

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/26/2018 --These days content creation is becoming more complicated to publish over the past many years. Now it is a very important concern that how the content will look on the desktop as well as on mobile. FlipHTML5 is the digital magazine software in which the PDF files can be converted into a very beautiful page flip magazine simply. It adds the value of the PDF document to the user and makes the PDF document apart from the other simple documents.



It offers a free online version and converts the PDF file to a page turn magazine, apart from the paid versions. FlipHTML5 digital magazine software is focusing on publishing an interactive page-like rich multimedia digital magazine that is far more engaging for readers.



This digital magazine software makes the online magazine accessible to any device. For example, the document can be accessed on any device like desktop, mobile, tab etc.



An interactive flip magazine is created that can be viewed on the PC and any mobile device. It also offers the cloud platform in which more and more magazines can be published online. These magazines can be easily managed and shared on the network.



FlipHTML5 makes the flipping magazine shoppable for visitors. FlipHTML5 digital magazine software offers shopping cart solution to turn the visitors to be a direct purchaser. With FlipHTML5 digital magazine software, audiences can enjoy a remarkable one-stop shopping experience.



FlipHTML5 can be downloaded free as the desktop version to import PDF for magazine designing. For the digital magazine content, design, bookmarks, annotations can be added to make the magazine more professional.



In this, a zip folder or an HTML version can be published. Later it can be uploaded to the site, or it can directly publish the flipping magazine to the site with FTP integrated. If someone does not own a website, just create an account on a FlipHTML5 Cloud platform and then directly upload it online. There is also a beautiful bookcase to display the magazines.



The digital magazine software offers built-in templates and themes, which make the document more beautiful and more interactive. There are many pre-designed templates available in this software, each template contains its own background image with a unique design of the toolbar and buttons and gives a very beautiful and unique look to the document.



FlipHTML5 allows the visitors to add PayPal, price, discount, star ratings and product box. This feature of FlipHTML5 makes it easy and convenient for customers to know about goods and services.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 is a simple yet powerful software program that allows users around the world to create and publish digital publications, such as magazines, catalogs, brochures and so on. Learn more at http://fliphtml5.com/.