FlipHTML5 Company Announces the Launch of New Flipbook Software v5.9.5

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/04/2016 --As a reputable company that constantly works on their products' perfection to meet the needs of all their clients, FlipHTML5 has just released the newest version of the Flipbook Software. Flipbook software v5.9.5 offers a range of benefits that will make digital publishing with this unique software easier and faster than before. The upgrades will save publishers more time in their book uploading.



Digital publishers and marketers can now enjoy the newest upgrades in Flipbook software v5.9.5 that help them make business flipping books as easy as a pie. The company's software designers noticed that the users lose some time during uploading of large flipbooks to FlipHTML5 platform and removed this drawback. The newest version helps people to save much more time in the process of uploading. Some other minor bugs have been also fixed in this version to enable customers to create perfect digital flipbooks and share them with the wide public.



The company's webmaster, Marcus Johnson, says:



"After the amazing feedback we received from our clients, we decided to further perfect the Flipbook software to make it even easier and more convenient to work it. Knowing that the time is a priceless asset for the digital publishers, we gave prominence to the upload speed acceleration as the long uploading time was a disadvantage in the previous versions. We believe that these upgrades will bring customers more convenience and success."



For more information on the upgrades made in the new Flipbook software v5.9.5, please visit http://fliphtml5.com/features.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 is a digital marketing platform that is proud to offer 100% clean software free of virus or malware. The company continues to perfect their software products to meet the rising demands of all the customers.