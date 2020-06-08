FlipHTML5 Contributes Remote Teaching Ideas to Develop Online Education

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/08/2020 --FlipHTML5, the world's leading digital platform where publishers can convert PDF, and MS Office files into interactive and engaging HTML and jQuery flipbooks, is sparking remote teaching ideas that will make learning from home interesting now and in the future. It aims for providing the best remote teaching tools and resources for everyone.



FlipHTML5 is a distance teaching tool that lets users convert PDF, MS office files to online flipbooks. These flipbooks can be shared online by link through email, social media platforms, and in chat groups. They can also be used for online presentation in live streaming, which is more interactive and engaging. Its beautiful and impressive interface is so suited to remote learning that it helps teachers create rich content that can be uploaded online easily.



Teachers and educators get amazing remote teaching ideas for creating highly interactive flipbooks with animations, customization, and rich web content all in real-time. A powerful feature that boosts the remote learning process is the ability to use the HTML5 flipbook software to publish the publications and enjoy the reading on mobile devices, making it accessible instantly, even without an internet connection.



"FlipHTML5 shares its remote teaching ideas with educators. The possibilities are endless with FlipHTML5. It offers a seamless digital reading experience, making it easy for teachers and educators to create content in organized and interesting forms that are convenient for students to learn, to review their learning and to retain more knowledge wherever they may be", says Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipHTML5.



FlipHTML5 has grown into one of the world's most trusted digital long-distance learning tools online. It offers many advantages that educators find very useful. For example, the ability to convert large PDF, MS office notes, and image files to media-rich digital page flip publications within minutes without any special coding or scripting skills. And the availability in different languages besides English, which includes Spanish, German, French and a lot more.



For more information, please visit https://fliphtml5.com/



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 is the world's leading platform of digital publishing software that devotes itself to provide a high-quality, user-friendly, and cost-effective solution to its clients for creating realistic HTML5 flipbooks from PDF files.