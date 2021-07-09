FlipHTML5 Converts PDF to HTML5 Effortlessly

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/09/2021 --PDF files are very functional. They offer good security features, take up less space on a hard drive than other document types, and enable sharing of information without compromising the quality. But, quite frankly, they can be dull. In today's world, where so much is done online, HTML5 is a much more appealing format for presenting information. Turning a PDF into an HTML5 flipbook may seem like a challenge, but with FlipHTML5, converting PDF to HTML5 couldn't be simpler.



FlipHTML5 comes highly recommended for converting PDF to HTML5. This is because it does so quickly, easily, and without damaging the contents of the PDF file. Simple steps include importing the PDF file, choosing preferred settings, settling on a design for the flipbook, and it's ready to be published. All of this can be done in minutes. FlipHTML5 works both online and offline and is available for Windows and MAC.



FlipHTML5 offers several features that make it the ideal choice for converting PDF to HTML5. These include a wide range of customizable templates for flipbooks, a powerful online editor for adding multimedia elements to the flipbook, as well as interactive animations and effects. These provide a richer, more vibrant reading experience than a PDF document.



Using FlipHTML5 to convert PDF to HTML5 also means the document is available anywhere at any time instead of being confined to a computer or storage device. FlipHTML5 flipbooks are accessible on web browsers and mobile devices. Sharing documents is easier too – they're sent as a URL, no need to worry about file size. Updates made to the flipbook automatically reflect without resending the URL.



Converting PDF to HTML5 with FlipHTML5 also has the advantage of storing the HTML5 flipbooks using their free online hosting service. That way, content creators can publish their books online without needing a website of their own. There's even an eCommerce feature that lets them sell their flipbooks. They can set the currency and price, pages for preview, etc. Revenue goes to the specified PayPal account and only logged-in FlipHTML5 users who've bought a book can view the full contents.



