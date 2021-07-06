FlipHTML5 Creates a Digital Photo Album in Minutes

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/06/2021 --With smart devices becoming ever more prevalent, people are taking more and more photos. Manufacturers do their best to outdo each other with the best camera specs and storage space for photos on these devices. And, of course, cloud storage platforms do their best to attract persons to their services. Photo frames and family albums on the shelf seem to be a thing of the past. One must admit they have their disadvantages, including the fading of photos over time and the amount of space they occupy. A digital photo album addresses these issues perfectly, and FlipHTML5 is the perfect way to create one.



FlipHTML5 features over ten flipbook templates that can be used to produce a beautiful digital photo album. The templates can be fully personalized so that each person's digital photo album will reflect their personality perfectly. They can even choose whether the digital photo album flips horizontally or vertically.



A digital photo album doesn't have to consist of just photos. FlipHTML5 allows users to make the most of their memories by adding a variety of vivid media to the digital photo album. These can include videos, audio, links, and images. Traditional photo albums can't display videos. With the advancement in technology, there's no need to break out the video player for home videos. A digital photo album can be home to memories in all formats. Special occasions can be even more memorable with the addition of slide shows depicting the memories.



The completed digital photo album can be stored on the FlipHTML5 cloud for free so there's no need to worry about storage space on different devices. The cloud is totally secure and users' privacy is ensured. Best of all, the digital photo album can be accessed from anywhere at any time, unlike physical ones. Like all flipbooks made with FlipHTML5, they're compatible with all modern web browsers as well as mobile devices.



"The idea of a safe, convenient place to store your photos is so comforting," says Jackie Peng, Customer Service of FlipHTML5. "Being able to add all the features of a digital photo album is a great bonus too."



Learn more about creating a digital photo album by visiting FlipHTML5.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 is a digital publishing and hosting platform. It turns regular PDF files and other documents into interactive flipbooks.