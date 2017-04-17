FlipHTML5 Creates HTML5 Flipbook from PDF for Mobile Learning

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/17/2017 --The past years have seen the digital world contributing innovative ideas that will make living much easier and convenient for all. Thus, FlipHTML5 has created HTML5 flipbook from PDF for mobile learning.



HTML5 Flipbooks created with FlipHTML5 can be read anywhere and at any time. With FlipHTML5, PDF can be made to be more attractive and presentable like an actual book.



"the HTML5 Flipbook can be easily accessed by any mobile device and very easy to share over social media sites like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc making the experience of reading be more pleasurable." said Ana Lee Designer of FlipHTML5.



With FlipHTML5, authors can generate customize keywords, design page titles that will enhance the visibility of the author's flipbooks during SEO or Google search. Another feature of the HTML5 Flipbook is the option of language selection for its readers making it much more convenient to read globally.



FlipHTML5 makes it possible to view the most minute details on a file owing to its multiple zooming power which can simplify very complex images such as those on a map. Also, FlipHTML5 can make a reader's search for keywords much easier and faster.



FlipHTML5 offers a practical page turning effect and an experience of life-like reading that makes online reading more interesting. Users or authors can add links to the HTML5 flipbook for easy sharing with either clients or friends.



Authors of the HTML5 flipbook can also embed very rich multimedia content in the form of audio presentation, animation filled event and video to their flipbooks without writing any line of code which gives readers a more fascinating digital experience.



FlipHTML5 also offers a standard layout which ensures all embedded contents of an author's online flipbooks such as recipe book, or comic book remain intact on different devices used by readers.



Also available on FlipHTML5 is the provision for corrections, comment box for comments etc. And the ability of readers to bookmark the pages of the flipbook with ease while reading, and fast access to the different pages of the flipbook.



Authors or users of the HTML5 flipbook can not only create as many bookcases as possible, but can also create preview able pages, set price and currency, etc. With this, sales earnings will be paid to the PayPal account specified by authors.



The representatives of FlipHTML5 are of the opinion that the creation of the HTML5 flipbook is by far a better alternative to the outmoded and less attractive format of the PDF and will make online reading more immersive and attractive to readers.



